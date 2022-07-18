By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Hicks sentenced on drug charges. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Bobby Hicks, 30, of Gettysburg, was sentenced Monday on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

She previously had entered a plea agreement where count three of the indictment possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree was dismissed. Hicks was sentenced to a community control sanction for up to 60 months, 50 hours of community service, and 19 days with 19 days credit. Failure to comply could result in up to 12 months incarceration on each charge to be served consecutively.

Keaston J. Jones, of Union City, IN. entered a guilty plea via video conference to count one unlawful sexual conduct with a minor or corruption of a minor, a felony of the fourth degree. As part of the plea agreement, counts two and three, both unlawful sexual conduct with a minor or corruption of a minor, felonies of the fourth degree were dismissed.

Assistant State Prosecuting Attorney Deborah Quigley said Jones will have to register as a Tier II sex offender, and he is currently facing similar charges in Indiana. Defense Attorney Nicole Pohlman added the charges in Indiana involve the same victim.

Jones faces a maximum of 18 months incarceration and a $5,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory, for count one. There would be a five year mandatory post release control if Jones goes to prison. His sentencing date is set for Sept. 12.

Adam B. Duncan, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the amended charges of count one and two, both assault, a felony of the fourth degree, counts four and five of assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and count six of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Count three assault, a felony of the fifth degree was dismissed.

Duncan faces six months and a $1000 fine on all four assault charges, and he faces 90 days and a $750 fine on count six for a total of two years and three months and a $4,750 fine. He is being put on pretrial supervision, and Duncan will have his sentencing hearing on Sept. 9.

Jason E. Landers, 47, of Lynn, IN entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree. Landers was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of two years in prison with a $7,500 fine. Judge Hein waived the collection of the fine, and gave Landers credit for the four days he served in jail. Upon release from prison, Landers will be placed on a mandatory post release supervision for 18 months up to 36.

