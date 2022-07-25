By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to two years for felonious assault. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Charles J. Brun, 52, of Greenville, entered a no contest plea Monday to one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Brun allegedly assaulted a police officer making the original charge a felony of the first degree, but the charge was reduced to the lesser offense.

Brun faced a maximum of eight years incarceration and a maximum fine of $15,000. He will be required to participate in post prison release supervision from a period of 18 months to 36 months upon release from prison. Violation of post-release supervision could result in an additional 50 percent of the original sentence to be added.

The state recommended a minimum of two years be imposed with jail time credit for days served. Judge Hein sentenced Brun to two years up to three in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with no fine. He has the option to file for Judicial Release after six months of the sentence have been completed, and Brun has a total of 76 days of jail-time credit.

Justin W. Canan, 37, of Covington, was incarcerated for one count of importuning, a felony of the fifth degree, tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a felony of the fifth degree.

The court discussed recommendations for bond, and it was the state’s recommendation Canan be held on a $35,000 bond. Canan did not feel he was a risk and stated he did not need to be held on a large bond.

“I feel like I’m not a flight risk,” Canan said. I show up to everything, as I am supposed to. I really need some help, and I would appreciate the opportunity to get started on that as soon as possible.”

Judge Hein set Canan’s bond at $20,000, and his next court appearance will be held Aug. 19.

