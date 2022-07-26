Domestic Arts prepares for 2022 exhibit

GREENVILLE – The Domestic Arts Department is preparing for the 2022 exhibit at the Great Darke County Fair. Entry times are Wednesday, Aug. 17, noon to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to noon. All items to be entered must be brought to the Domestic Arts building on the fairgrounds during those hours. In person registration is available during that time. On-line preregistration is preferred and available through Aug. 10 and those items must also be brought in during regular entry hours. It is possible to change or add items, if you registered on-line, on the days of in-person registration.

A voting or non-voting fair ticket is needed to enter. These tickets can be purchased through the fair office, community organizations or at the time of entry in the Domestic Arts building. Preregistration, information and rules about the categories and premiums are available on-line at www.darkecountyfair.com.

Each year categories are reviewed, with some categories eliminated and new categories added. This year two of the new categories are quilted article with Batik fabric and child’s sewn outfit. Some new categories in the antique class are coin bank, wall pocket, Depression glass and a spoon rest. Be sure to check the 2022 fair book or on-line to confirm that the items you want to enter have a category listed. There are a total of 22 antique categories and 188 other categories for hand-made items.

All exhibitors must be able to claim their entries on Aug. 28 between 1 and 5 p.m.