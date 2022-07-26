Driver airlifted after being ejected from vehicle

By Jim Comer

ANSONIA – A driver was airlifted from the scene Monday afternoon after a serious injury crash left him ejected from his vehicle. At approximately 4:41 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded along with Union City Rescue, Darke County Deputies and CareFlight to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 47 in reference to a serious injury crash involving a semi tractor and trailer and a pickup truck.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on State Route 49 when the driver of the vehicle failed to notice and yield the right of way to on coming traffic. A 2010 Peterbilt semi tractor and trailer traveling east on State Route 47 struck the Ford F-150 broadside forcing both vehicles off the roadway where they then struck a utility pole resulting in downed power lines.

The driver of the Ford F-150, 27-year-old Robert Cooper of Greenville, was ejected from his vehicle as a result of the impact. Cooper was treated at the scene prior to being transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with what were described as serious life-threatening injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time.

The driver of the Peterbilt semi tractor and trailer, 23-year-old Wyatt King, also of Greenville, was treated on the scene for minor injuries before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The immediate area of the crash remained closed for several hours while the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team performed their investigation into the incident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Division was requested to the scene to aid in the investigation. Several area residents reported power outages as result of the downed power lines in association to the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.