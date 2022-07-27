Kester and Miller will represent festival

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE – It was a step back in time as the Annie Oakley Festival kicked off its 2022 event on Wednesday evening. Up first were the kids vying for Little Mister Buffalo Bill and Little Miss Annie Oakley.

A ton of cuteness took the stage in small packages as several boys and girls twirled around the stage and answered questions from former Miss Annie Oakley Madison Werner. Most were well outside their comfort zones, but in a close decision, the judges chose Brayden Kester and Sofia Miller to represent the festival.

Kester ran onto the stage in a cute black and white outfit complete with chaps and vest. The five-year old explained he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up. For now, Kester really likes playing with toys. When asked what his favorite season was. he picked one that a lot of people will agree with – Christmas.

Miller came on stage in a beautiful Annie Oakley-style dress reminiscent of those scene in pictures of Little Miss Sure Shot. The five-year old already has her mind made up on what she wants to be when she grows up. She told the crowd gathered that she is planning on becoming a scientist. When asked if she could own any animal in the world, what would it be, Miller explained she wanted some chicks.

Also representing the Annie Oakley Festival as runners-up in the event were James Rice and Elizabeth Ganiron. Both are five-years old. Ganiron also earned the prize for most photogenic.

Oliver Eubank also entered the contest in the Little Mister Buffalo Bill contest. Additional Little Miss Annie Oakley contestants were Ruth Gilmore, 5, and Tylee Eliott, 4.

Look for Kester and Miller and some of the other contestants in the Annie Oakley Parade on Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. in downtown Greenville.

