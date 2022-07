The children of Jerome and Yvonne (Duff) Hoschouer happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 4, 1972 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Ft. Wayne, Ind. by Dr. Reno Frobenius.

They have been blessed with three children, Ranee (Steve) Royer of Arcanum, Becky (Chris) Beck of Elsmere, Ky. and Mandy (Adam) Jenks of Greenville. They also have five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.