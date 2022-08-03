August primary winners announced

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY – The polls were open on Tuesday for a second round of primary voting. Due to the state legislature’s inability to get the redistricting map drawn in time for the May primary, a special primary was held in August. At stake were decisions by each party as to who will run for the state senate and Ohio house in November. Decisions were also made on each party’s State Central Committee representative. All vote totals are unofficial.

For the Republicans, there was no opposition for State Senator Stephen Huffman and 80th House District Representative Jena Powell. Huffman and Powell are not facing opposition from the Democratic party in November.

There was a crowded field for the 84th House District representative with Angela N. King, Jacob Larger and Aimee Morrow. King was declared the winner with over 61 percent of the vote. In Darke County, King received 1,901 votes and led with nearly 67 percent of the vote over Larger with nearly 29 percent and Morrow with just over four percent. King will face off against Democrat Sophie Rodriguez in November.

In the race for Member of State Central Committee, Woman in the 5th District, Jessica Franz topped Mary Beth Kemmer. The vote tally from Darke, Miami, Preble Butler and Montgomery counties gave Franz 4,942 votes to Kemmer’s 4,706 votes. Franz was the top vote getter in Darke County with 361 votes to 311.

In the race Member of State Central Committee, Woman in the 12th District, Stephanie Kremer defeated Katie DeLand with 10,803 votes to 8,588. DeLand won Darke County with 1,762 votes to 952. The 12th District comprises all or parts of Miami, Darke, Montgomery, Preble and Butler counties. DeLand took Darke County with a 1,762 votes to 952 votes margin.

In the three-way race for Republican Member of State Central Committee, Man in the 12th District, Keith Cheney easily topped Jake Eilerman with 10,798 votes to 7,666. George Andy Roberts finished a distant third with 1,215 votes.

On the Democratic side, the race for the Democrat for Member of State Central Committee, Woman in the 5th District saw Amy Cox top Leronda F. Jackson with 1,790 votes to 1,310. Cox more than doubled Jackson’s vote total in Darke County with an 84 to 41 victory.

The Democrat for Member of State Central Committee, Woman in the 12th District went to Karen Ward with 1,624 votes to Tannar Rutschilling’s 725 votes. Ward won Darke County with 222 votes to 100.

Other non-contested winners were Steve A. Bruns, Republican for State Central Committee, Man, 5th District; Sophia Rodriguez, Democrat for State Representative, 84th House District; David C. Cox, Democrat for State Central Committee, Man, 5th District; and Richard C. Kerns, Democrat for Member of State Central Committee, Man 12th District.

