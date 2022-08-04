Local News

Darke Co. Parks meeting

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Aug. 10, at noon.

District plans special meeting

GREENVILLE – The Treasurer of the Board of Education of the Greenville City School District has called a special meeting of the Board of Education on Friday, Aug. 5, 7 a.m., in the Anna Bier Room, Memorial Hall. The purpose of the meeting is for consideration of employment, resignation, compensation, Classified MOU agreement and an athletic field trip.

GCS regular meeting

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Board of Education will meet in regular session Thursday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board. During the meeting there will be time for public comment on the board’s consideration of the retire/rehire of bus driver Cindy Hunt.