Bluegrass band shares the Mayberry Man

TROY – The Berachah Valley band has been a bluegrass staple in our area for over 17 years. Troy’s downtown concert series, “Fridays on Prouty” will be bringing them back again in 2022 with a new show! This classic band was asked to be the sound of bluegrass for the movie “Mayberry Man.”

The movie is a recreation of the beloved Andy Griffith Show which takes place in Mayberry, USA. The experience was an exciting time for the band. They were part of the touring variety show that traveled the country promoting the movie. On Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., they will share the variety show and movie with Troy.

Berachah Valley will play favorites from the movie, the cast will be on hand with jokes and stories. A showing of the movie Mayberry Man will begin about 9 p.m. after the concert and variety show. This fun-packed night honoring Berachah Valley bluegrass band and their new movie is free to the public. Reservations are not necessary. Bring a lawn chair, your best friend and plenty of good wishes for Berachah Valley.