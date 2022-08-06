CareFlight called to motorcycle crash

B URKETTSVILLE – On Aug. 6, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the 14,900 block of State Route 118 for a motorcycle crash with injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on State Route 118 when the group was slowing down to turn westbound onto State Route 319, when a white 2019 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe operated by James Schaffner , 48, of Delphos, couldn’t get slowed down in time and rear-ended a blue 2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide operated by John Riggs, 63, and passenger both of St. Mary’s. Schaffner was ejected from his motorcycle without a helmet and taken to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. Riggs and his passenger were uninjured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.