GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School of 1965 will hold its class reunion and 75th birthday party weekend on Aug. 26-27.

The get-together at Maid Rite on Friday, August 26, noon is optional. The will meet in the shelter behind the Maid Rite. The open house on Friday will be held at the VFW from 3:30-11 p.m. Pictures will be taken at 5:30 p.m. A picnic will be held at noon on Saturday in Wayne Lakes.