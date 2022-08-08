Local teams finish third and fourth in invitational

Drew Terhall

RICHMOND — Two local teams particpated in the Lady Blazer Invitational on Aug. 6. Greenville finished third in the event shooting a 433. Arcanum was just behind them in fourth with a team score of 444.

Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 77. She finished as the medalist of the invitational. Lexi Slade was second on the team with a 100 and was ninth overall in the invitational.

“Kenna is always a strong player and Lexi has been working hard on her game and it showed today,” head coach Tracy Haines said.

Greenville will now have a whole week of golf ahead of them. The Lady Wave will have a match each day from Aug. 8 – Aug. 12. Arcanum will next play in the Versailles Invitational on Aug. 11. Greenville will also be at the invitational.

