Versailles Boys Golf lose opening match to Russia High School

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — Versailles High School Boy’s golf team lost their season opener to Russia High School on Aug. 5 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

The varsity team dropped their match, 178-152. Joe Ruhenkamp led the team with a 42. Brayden Wagner and Gabe White both finished with a 45 while Carson Heitkamp was fourth with a 46. Not too far behind him, Ethan Dirksen and Noah Covault had a 47 and 48 respectively.

The junior varsity lost their match 234-177. Seth Shafer led the team with a 54. Collin Rismiller had a 58 with Colin Batten shooting a 59. Fourth and fifth on the team was also close as Gavin Hecht shot a 63 and Austin Ruhenkamp shot a 64.

Next up on the schedule, the Tigers will have a few invitationals ahead. They will play in the Ft. Loramie Invitational on Aug. 9 at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]