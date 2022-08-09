Versailles blood drive is Aug. 18

VERSAILLES – Help save lives during a time of critical need and get a chance to “Pick Your Prize” when you donate at the St. Paul Lutheran Church community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 18 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the Community Hall, 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate Aug. 1 through Aug. 27 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be entered in weekly “Pick Your Prize” drawings for a PlayStation5, a Solo Stove, a YETI Hopper Backpack Cooler, or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Each weekly winner will get to choose from the same four prizes.

All registered donors will also get the “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last.

August is traditionally a challenging month for maintaining the blood supply because of final summer travel and back-to-school preparations. Adding to the challenge is the high demand for type O blood.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.