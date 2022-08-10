Ansonia hosts Franklin Monroe for boy’s and girl’s golf match

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Ansonia Boy’s and Girl’s golf hosted Franklin Monroe at White Springs Golf Club on Aug. 9. The teams competed for nine holes in the wet conditions.

The Ansonia boy’s golf team defeated Franklin Monroe 190-206. Owen Locke led his team with a 42. Will Kammer was the only other Tiger to finish under 50 with a 47. Maverick Sanders and Devin McKenna scored a 50 and a 51 respectivley.

For Franklin Monroe, Brayden Cable finished as the leading scorer with a 38. Brandt Filbrun shot a 51 and Chase Stebbins shot a 53. Hudson Fausnot finished out the scoring with a 64.

On the girl’s side, Ansonia was led by Marissa Shook. She scored a 56. Zoey Elson shot a 67 and was the only other Tiger to score under 70. Makayla Stachler shot a 71 and Macy Sink shot a 76.

Jadyn Brandt led the Jets with a 65. Abby Fourman was second with 78 and Sherry Dong was close behind with an 80.

This was the first WOAC matchup for both schools this season.

