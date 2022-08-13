Narcotics may have contributed to crash

ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2008 Saturn Outlook driven by Nica Wissel, 29, of Brookville, was traveling northbound on State Route 49. Ms. Wissel traveled left of the centerline and off the left side of the roadway. Wissel’s vehicle traveled through the ditch striking a culvert and over turning approximately three times, coming to rest on it’s top in the middle of State Route 722. Wissel was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight; her condition is unknown at this time. Three back seat juveniles were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by Tri-Village Rescue and Arcanum Rescue; there condition is unknown at this time.

Narcotics are believed to have a role in the accident. Suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.