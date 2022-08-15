Kendig and Matheson earn Brick Street titles

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM — The village of Arcanum couldn’t have asked for better weather for its annual Brick Street Block Party. Friday and Saturday were filled with activities for residents and visitors of all ages.

An entire street was dedicated to the kids with games and other activities. From putt putt to a dunk tank, there were lots of smiles and laughs. One of the highlights from Friday night was the Little Miss & Mister Brick Street contest. Eleven girls and three boys competed for the top prize.

Kyndslee Kendig earned the title of Little Miss Brick Street. She wore a beautiful yellow Princess Belle type dress and looked stunning as she answered questions. The first runner-up for the girls was Navee Morris and second runner-up was Karmen Morrison.

Leiton Matheson was crowned Little Mister Brick Street. He boldly answered questions like what his favorite food is, which is corn dogs dipped in ketchup. His favorite thing to do is make food with his mom. His favorite food to make is, of course, corn dogs. Earning first runner-up was William Burns and the second runner-up was Nolan Yeagle.

Additional girls in the competition were Charlee Layne, Rowan Reier, Grace Schwieterman, Olivia Huffman, Mea Baker, Harlee Miller, Sadie Mae Bourne and Kierra Emrick.

In addition to the Little Miss and Mister contest, visitors also enjoyed various activities, including a cornhole and softball tournament, beer stein holding competition, car show and more.

Like the Daily Advocate on Facebook to see a picture recap of the weekend’s event.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]