Versailles FFA Fall Harvest Sale

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Versailles FFA will be hosting a Harvest Fall Sale/Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Versailles Schools in tents outside the school near the auditorium area.

FFA members Eden and Levi Barga who will be offering goat milk, ice cream, fudge and soap as part of their SAE. Danica York will be selling pumpkins as her SAE. Lauren Grogean will be offering honey as part of her SAE. Additional vendors include Jodie Kremer who will be offering t-shirts and clothing. Emily Clark will also be offering t-shirts. Chris Hinton will be selling toy barns and his daughter will be offering jewelry and crafts. Bowman Produce will have a full line of vegetables and fruits. Brenda Cavin will be offering street nails. Joan Grillot will be selling homemade baked goods.

In addition, the Versailles FFA is still seeking vendors if interested email [email protected] or [email protected]

In conjunction with the Fall Harvest Sale the Versailles FFA is also sponsoring a moble blood drive. To register, visit www.donortime.com and enter the sponsor code 1775.

A lunch stand that will feature soup, sandwiches and baked goods will be available. There will be a free craft bag for the kids to take home. The market and blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Versailles Schools, 280 Marker Road, in tents near the Versailles Auditorium.