DCCA will see you at the fair

By Marilyn Delk

DCCA News

Like all Darke Countians, Darke County Center for the Arts is going to the Great Darke County Fair as usual, once again hosting a booth in the Coliseum where DCCA volunteers and staff will be eager to talk to all who wander through about the wonders that await during their organization’s upcoming season. They will be offering vouchers for a dollar off your tickets for DCCA’s annual Halloween-season Ghost Walk, as well as giving bookmarks promoting their Family Theatre Season shows to all the kids who will accept one as they pass by the booth.

The bookmarks are an especially appropriate promotional item for FTS, as the productions are all based on children’s literature. The season opens on Sunday, Dec. 11 with Virginia Repertory Theatre’s hilarious retelling of Clement Moore’s classic ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, melding the timeless poem with the real life story of its author’s life. Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved tale The Ugly Duckling will be brought to life by Tutti frutti and York Theatre Royal on Sunday, Feb.ruary 19 in a charming and inventive musical production with a meaningful message. The season will close on Sunday, March 26, with Bay Area Children’s Theatre presenting their hilarious version of Anna Dewdney’s bestselling Llama, Llama books starring everybody’s favorite Little Llama.

By visiting the booth, you can learn more about DCCA’s Artists Series season as well, which opens on Saturday, October 22 with best-selling Canadian singer/songwriter Luke McMaster performing his masterful blend of pop, jazz, and blue-eyed soul. The heartfelt vocals and honest songwriting of “Appalachian Americana” quartet Hey, Mavis will warm hearts and win fans on Saturday, November 12. Then on Saturday, April 15, the eclectic foursome Sons of Serendip, consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and vocalist, will inspire audiences with the unique sound that earned them praise on America’s Got Talent as “the most musically talented act on the show.” The series closes on Saturday, May 27 with perennial favorite Toledo Symphony Orchestra, now in its 77th season and building on its reputation for artistic excellence.

DCCA’s booth at the fair will also be promoting the highly anticipated performance by visionary acoustic ensemble Appalachian Road Show, a Grammy-nominated quintet that brings a new generation interpretation of traditional Americana, bluegrass and folk songs to enthusiastic audiences across the nation. This Special Event takes place on Saturday, February 11 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville, also the site of DCCA’s Family Theatre Series and Artists Series shows.

But that’s not all that DCCA will be promoting at Darke County’s most popular annual event. They will have info about the casual and intimate Coffee House concerts presented at comfortable small venues across our community. The Lisa Biales Trio opens the Coffee House season at The Coffee Pot on Thursday, Oct. 6, once again bringing the well-known locally popular singer of pop, jazz, and blues staples to Greenville. Creative and entertaining trio Heartland Productions will being their classy, high energy performance of favorite tunes from the Great American Songbook as well as contemporary hits to the Union City Arts Depot on Thursday, December 1. Cellist Hannah Alkire and her husband Joe Scott, who invented the guitjo (acoustic guitar strung like a banjo), will bring their joyful noise to Montage Cafe in Greenville on Thursday, March 23. Impossible to pigeonhole except as an amazing artist, guitarist/vocalist Elden Kelly mixes traditional genres and rhythms to present music that is simply outstanding; this eclectic performer closes the Coffee House season with a not-to-be missed performance at Arcanum Historical Society’s Wayne Trail House on Thursday, April 20.

You can win tickets to any of these exceptional offerings by filling out a short survey when you stop by DCCA’s fair booth. DCCA simply wants to know what you know about the organization and its presentations, plus a little more about you and what artists you would like to see. A lucky winner will be drawn daily, with a grand prize of tickets to the Appalachian Road Show concert being awarded at the fair’s end. See you at the fair!