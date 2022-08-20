Ansonia students start Aug. 31

ANSONIA — Ansonia Local Schools will begin the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 31. An open house is scheduled for all students and their parents on Monday, Aug. 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The breakfast program will be available the week of Sept. 6. Students will have the opportunity to purchase breakfast before school. The breakfast will cost $1.60 with free/reduced prices available for students who qualify.

The lunch prices will be: $2.60 ($13.00 for a full week) for grades PK – 4; $2.70 ($13.50 for a full week) for grades 5 – 12; $3.10 for adults; $.60 for milk; and $2.00 for Ala Carte Sandwich.

If you have any concerns about what your child purchases on a daily basis or need assistance with the free or reduced-price school meals application, contact Paula Moody.