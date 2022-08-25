Art Guild will host paint out

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild is hosting a paint out at the Greenville City Park on Sunday, Aug. 28 beginning at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to all artists. Donations from non-guild members are appreciated.

Artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies and pick a spot to paint or draw in the park from 9 am to 12 pm. At 12 pm, we will meet at Park Shelter 10 to discuss our artwork. Please bring a packed lunch to enjoy while we are discussing our work.

This October, the Art Guild is hosting a People’s Choice Art show at Birchwood Training and Senior Center. There will be a special category for “Park” art. Any pieces completed at this paint out will be eligible for the category, as well as any other pieces featuring a park that is located within Darke County.

Any questions about the paint out can be directed to Jennifer Overholser at 440-813-0367 or by email at [email protected]