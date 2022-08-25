EverHeart earns Caregiver Satisfaction Award

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year for their Indiana Location.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. The 2021 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,000 hospice providers. With one of the largest CAHPS Hospice benchmarks in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the CAHPS Hospice survey.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients”, said Rob Paulsson, President of SHP.

“At EverHeart Hospice, our employees live our mission every day by providing compassionate care to our patients and families,” shared Angie Didier, Chief Quality Officer at EverHeart Hospice.

“Since serving our very first hospice patient over 41 years ago, EverHeart Hospice has always put the patient and family first. It’s such an honor to be a part of a patient’s end-of-life journey, so our care team knows the importance of providing compassionate care to our patients. Earning an award like this lets our team know that the quality of the care they provide does not go unnoticed,” said Erica Wood, Business Development Specialist at EverHeart Hospice.

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/hospice/shpbest-cahps-hospice/.