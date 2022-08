Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball player Kirsten Bomholt was named Ohio’s MaxPreps/AVCA player of the week for Aug. 15-21.

In eight games played, Bomholt had 49 kills with 19 digs and three aces. Most of her damage came on Aug. 20 at the Coldwater Spikeoff tournament where the Tigers won the whole tournament.

