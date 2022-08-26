Versailles girls’ golf lose road match against Minster

Drew Terhall

MINSTER — Versailles High School girls’ golf lost by five strokes to Minster High School at Arrowhead Golf Club on Aug. 25. The Tigers fell 204-199.

Ella Porter led the team with a 43. Lauren Jay was second with a 52. To round out the scoring, Gabby Dues shot a 54 and Emma Garrison shot a 55. Also playing was Lauren Wietholter with a 60 and Kara Milligan with a 66.

The team will have another road match on Aug. 29 at Delphos Country Club to take on St. John’s High School.

