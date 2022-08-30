Workshop for ruminent livestock producers

WOOSTER — Have a small herd of beef cattle, goats, or a flock of sheep? Are you a new or beginning ruminant livestock producer? If yes to either of these questions, this program is for you.

Join OSU Extension educators and state specialists for an all-day workshop covering topics every ruminant livestock producer needs to know from grazing and nutrition, livestock marketing, facilities and housing. This event is slated to be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the OSU ATI Beef Center, 2736 S. Apple Creek Road, Apple Creek,. After lunch, those who have an interest in sheep or goats will depart to the Small Ruminant Research Unit located at 5651 Fredericksburg Road, Wooster, while those focused on beef cattle will remain at the ATI Beef Center.

Afternoon training sessions will be species-specific that include hands-on training in animal care and handling, basic animal health, livestock evaluation, and much more.

The cost is $30 per person lunch Included. Limited to first 40 Registrations. Register at https://go.osu.edu/smallfarmruminantfieldday

For more information, please contact Morrow County OSU Extension Educator, Carri Jagger at [email protected] or Garth Ruff at [email protected]