Wakefield reunion cancelled

GREENVILLE — The 174th Historical Wakefield Harvest Home Runion, held at North Park on Lease Ave., Greenville, on Labor Day Sunday, has been cancelled for safety concerns in respect to the spike in the COVID virus.

The 2023 reunion will still include the Bradford, Ohio Public Library speaker on their book of “The Great Depression Era.” The book features hometown stories, along with other presentations.

Further questions or requests for a colorful Wakefield folder can be addressed to [email protected]