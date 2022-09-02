Four golfers shot a personal best for Versailles in match win

Drew Terhall

BRADFORD — It was a career day at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Sept. 1 for the Versailles High School girls’ golf team. The Tigers played Coldwater High School and won 177-194. The team was three strokes off a school record.

There were four personal records broken. Emma Garrison shot a personal best 41 to lead the team. Lauren Wietholter shot a personal best 45 to finish second on the team. Gabby Dues shot a personal best 48. Lastly, Kara Milligan shot a personal best 64.

Ella Porter had a 43 and Lauren Jay had a 48.

The Tigers will try to follow up this match with a road test against Miami East High School on Sept. 6.

