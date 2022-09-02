Franklin Monroe just gets past Mississinawa Valley in five sets

Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — It was a five set thriller at Franklin Monroe Schools. The high school team defeated Mississinawa Valley High School in a back and fourth match on their home court.

Franklin Monroe head coach Angie Filbrun said she knew her team would be in for a battle against the Lady Hawks after watching them for a little bit n the Greenville Federal Invitational.

“We came out firing and then my goodness they (Mississinawa Valley) came back and gave us a run for our money. Excellent game all around,” Filbrun said.

Mississinawa Valley head coach Nancy Whitted said she was proud of her girls for sticking with it during the match. It’s been a common theme for this Mississinawa Valley team so far this year.

“They’re tough to beat. When you do beat them, you really have to work for it. I see them winning very soon,” Whitted said. “We practice hard, have some talent and have some kids that really, really want to win.”

The first set, the Jets won 25-16 as the offense helped the team pull away late in the set.

The second set went the distance and more. Franklin Monroe had the lead for most of the set and led late. The Lady Hawks didn’t give up. They clawed back and took a 25-24 lead.

Both teams had a chance to end the match in extra points. With only one more point needed, the Jets and Lady Hawks had service errors to extend the set.

Eventually, Mississinawa Valley took control of the set and won the second set 31-29.

The next two sets were split also. Franklin Monroe won the third set 25-22. They opened that set on a 9-0 run. The Lady Hawks responded with an 8-0 run to keep it close.

Mississinawa Valley won the fourth set 25-19. The Lady Hawks went on a seven-point run to take a 22-15 lead.

In the fifth and final set, the Lady Hawks kept it close and didn’t give up. However, the Jets got to an early lead and held off Mississinawa Valley’s run. Franklin Monroe won the set 15-12.

The serving game helped the Lady Hawks gain and keep momentum. They either got the ace or got Franklin Monroe out of their system and took advantage of it.

Whitted said this team has made big strides early on in the season. Along with staying competitive during a whole match, their skills have greatly improved.

“As far as their skills and covering and offense and defense itself, leaps and bounds above what they were at the beginning,” Whitted said.

The Franklin Monroe hitters were giving Mississinawa Valley all they got. They were able to find their spots just enough to get the win. But they had to earn it.

“My hitters were swinging so hard and their (Mississinawa Valley) defense were picking up everything. Props to them,” Filbrun said.

Franklin Monroe is now 5-2 on the season with a 2-0 conference record. Mississinawa Valley is 1-4 and still searching for a conference win.

