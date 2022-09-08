Society participates in open door event

ARCANUM — Arcanum Preservation Society, Inc. will take part in Ohio Open Doors Sept. 17.

Discover Ohio’s amazing heritage Fri., Sept. 9 through Sun., Sept. 18, as historic buildings and landmarks across our state open their doors virtually for online tours and in-person events during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors. Explore fascinating places that reflect Ohio’s rich heritage.

All Ohio Open Doors events are free.

This year, Ohio’s historic places will share their stories, with a full listing of events and activities available at ohiohistory.org/opendoors. In addition, the state history organization is placing a special spotlight on historic theaters and opera houses across Ohio. With closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, these important places in our communities need support more than ever.

“Ohio Open Doors shares stories of important landmarks right in our backyard, highlighting the history and unique nature of some of Ohio’s most treasured places,” says Amanda Schraner Terrell, Director of the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office. “Our theaters and opera houses are tremendously significant to our shared history. We’re using this event to highlight their impact in our communities and to encourage support for them during this difficult time.”

Arcanum Preservation Society will host “Got Ghost? Are we Haunted?” at the 1889 Arcanum Opera House on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-5 p.m. The event will reveal the results of two paranormal investigations and allow the public to decide if we’re haunted. They will also have tours, a paranormal display including an area staged for a Victorian séance, photo booth, spirit photography, complimentary popcorn and much more.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act. This year Ohio Open Doors is co-sponsored by TourismOhio, the Ohio Travel Association, Ohio Arts Council and Heritage Ohio.

Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Oct. 15, 1966, the Act has proven instrumental in transforming the face of communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeological sites. It drives economic revitalization by attracting investment, supporting small business, stabilizing neighborhoods and creating jobs.

The Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office administers the National Historic Preservation Act in Ohio. Many of the landmarks featured in Ohio Open Doors events are on the National Register of Historic Places, which the National Historic Preservation Act created.

For more information about Ohio Open Doors, visit ohiohistory.org/opendoors, www.arcanumpreservationsociety.com or 937-459-1157.

About Arcanum Preservation Society

The Arcanum Preservation Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in July 2019 when the future of the old Arcanum Town Hall & Opera House was in question. Members of the community knew something needed to be done to save the historic building built in 1889. The formation of the Arcanum Preservation Society allows the community to take an active role in returning the 130+ year old Opera House and other buildings in Arcanum to their full potential and usefulness. Old buildings give a sense of place and should be a source of pride. We lose a bit of ourselves, as well as our communities and local history with the loss of each building. They are enthusiastic about restoring and sharing the story of Arcanum’s Opera House.

About the Ohio History Connection

The Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society, is a statewide history organization with the mission to spark discovery of Ohio’s stories. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered in 1885, the Ohio History Connection carries out history services for Ohio and its citizens focused on preserving and sharing the state’s history. This includes housing the state historic preservation office, the official state archives, and local history office and managing more than 50 sites and museums across Ohio. For more information, visit ohiohistory.org.