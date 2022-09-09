GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for August 2022.

There were 328 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in August 2022. The cases are broken down as follows: 60 criminal, 14 OMVIs, 164 other traffic and 90 civil cases. There were 370 cases terminated/disposed of in August 2022.

For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.