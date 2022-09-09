Be happy despite disappointments

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

In every life one encounters disappointment from time to time. This is an imperfect world, and we are imperfect persons. Sometimes our disappointments come from government, society, organizations, doctors, law enforcement, clergy, family, or friends. Disappointment occurs when our expectations or hopes are not realized. As a result, we feel sadness, a sense of loss, an uncomfortable or painful void between our expectations and reality.

Disappointment makes us stronger, by making us more resilient to life’s ways. We cannot always get what we want, but we get what we need. It is when we don’t get what we want that we must learn to work through our emotions excepting what has transpired or attempting to fulfill what we had anticipated. In this case, our passion, dreams, or goals are clearly identified by the disappointment of our expectations. Therefore, disappointment can encourage us to chase our dreams.

However, some expectations are unrealistic by assuming control that we don’t have in a situation. For example, perfectionism is unrealistic, as is expecting life to be fair, believing opportunity will fall into your lap, or thinking everyone will like you. In such instances disappointment is inevitable. Disappointment can be a source of psychological stress and depending on the magnitude of our disappointment the feeling can disappear over time, linger, or if not dealt with properly we can grow discouraged, despondent or become depressed.

Disappointment lowers our mental state of consciousness. We may find our thoughts rooted in fear, sadness, grief, or apathy which will prevent us from thinking clearly or rationally. To snap out of a negative consciousness we need to find things we enjoy doing, activities that will recharge us like taking in a movie with a friend, going dancing, gardening, walking, reading, or crafting.

Once we are thinking clearly, we need decide if our disappointment had merit or if we were overreacting. We can use the serenity prayer as a guide. “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.” Be proactive. If we cannot change things than we need to change our mindset. If we can make an issue better by getting involved than we should! But we must assess the situation prudently to be sure we are seeing the circumstance clearly, rather than through tainted eyes.

Perhaps it’s time to let go of certain expectations, to do our best and recognize that life is imperfect, to learn and grow from each new experience, and to give others the same opportunities.

There can be no deep disappointment where there is not deep love” ~Martin Luther King Jr.

“A happy person is not a person in a certain set of circumstances, but rather a person with a certain set of attitudes.” ~Hugh Downs

“Always hope but never expect.” ~Unknown

“You cannot always be control of a situation, but you are always the one in control of how you feel and your emotions.” ~C. Edwards

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Sept. 9, Garage and Bake Sale concludes at the Versailles Vets Club from 8 a.m.–noon.

Friday, Sept. 9– Sunday, Sept. 11, Applefest at New Paris.

Saturday, Sept. 10, Beanz Buttercream Bakery cinnamon rolls and individually packaged cookies will be available for purchase at Soothing Touch Massage, 55 W. Main St., Versailles from 9 a.m.–noon. Browse their selection of locally made goods and enjoy a free cup of coffee.

Saturday, Sept. 10, Versailles Music Fest at the Amphitheater in Heritage Park begins at 11:45 a.m. with a tribute to the veterans. There will be two stages. Noon–1 p.m. Versailles Community Band and Chorus, 1:15–2 p.m. VHS Show Choir, 1:30–3:30 Kim Kelly Orchestra, 3–5 p.m. Ohio Mystery Band, 4:30–6 p.m. DeMange Brothers, 6–8 p.m. Nightfall, 8–9 DeMange Brothers, 9–11 Eight Ball.

Sunday, Sept. 11, Noah Back live from 3–6 p.m. at Moeller Brew Barn.

Monday, Sept. 12, from 1–3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public with $5 admission at the door.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 9–10:30 a.m., Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Thursday, Sept. 15, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public.

Saturday, Sept. 17, Car Show from noon–5 p.m. at J&M Ranch presented by Reier’s Auto Service. Trophies awarded at 4 p.m. Food, music on site. Coolers welcome, no glass. All proceeds will be donated to the Ansonia Youth League.

Happy birthday wishes to Sally Monnin, Darlene Bartrum, Deb Bruns, Ryan Hoying, Tim Schultz, Rebecca Shumaker, Linda Grisez, Julie Strait, Roger Bey, Elaine Marshall, Joan Kunk, Susie Bergman, Mary Gilroy, Susie Hileman, Christine Ring, Scott Langston, Mike Fourman, Mike Smith, Margo Meyer, Bill Surber, Elaine Peck, Mike Schuh, Nikki Roll, Whitney Gaines, Dalene Thomas, Brian Collins, Marianne Unger, as well as, anniversary wishes to Mindy and Shawn Agne (6), Lori and Jeff Zirkle (8), Jenny and Kyle Francis, Beth and Eric Schultz (17), Mandy and Ben Jamison (17), Angie and Paul Savage (17), Kim and Chris Hecht (20), Jenny and Jon Stammen (20), Corra and Don Beare, Megan and John Schmitmeyer, Janet and Jack Bielefeld (23), Natalie and Craig Bruns (24), Susan and Brian Kramer (25), Cathy and Scott Peters (29), Kris and Chris Tumbusch (30), Sheila and Pat Voisard, Keri and Charen Kingrey (31), Laura and Joe Gigandet (32), Viv and Rob Dewall (33), Marge and Kirk Harman (35), Karen and John Hilgefort (37), Doris and Bob Goubeaux (42), Deb and Dewey Ward (45), Deb and Fred Bruns (46), Linda and Jerry Stammen (48), Carol and Jim Dahlstrom (54), Rosie and Dean Derr (54), Joan and Virgil Heitkamp (55), Mary Lee and Ed Gehret (56), Joan and Joe Marshal (68), Stan and Sharon Hemmelgarn (25) and all those couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Dennis Grillot (74), Evelyn Gaier (82), Gene Speelman, Jeanette Barhorst (92), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones (because it never ends).

As an act of kindness, we need to get involved in the community and encourage others to do so too. See if your church needs help, or volunteer with a local club, the library, school, or YMCA. Not only will we be helping an establishment, but we will be serving our community and perhaps developing a new skill that we can add to our future resume’.