Clean up day in the city announced

GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste Incorporated will provide Fall Clean Up service for the residents of the City of Greenville during their scheduled pick up day during the week of Oct. 10-14. This is for large items only –no bags.

The following items will be accepted for removal (Limit of five large items): push type lawn mower (60 pound limit), refrigerator with freon removed by a technician, water heater, stove, washer, dryer, bed springs or mattress, furniture, lawn furniture, bicycles, television set, sterio equipment, microwave ovens, computer monitors, carpet cut and tied in no more than four-foot lengths, construction debris tied in no more than four-foot lengths and branches bundled and tied in no more than 4×2 foot lengths (must have a yard waste sticker attached).

The following items will not be accepted: 50-65 gallon drums, fence roll, hazardous waste, liquids, asbestos, gas propane bottles, tires or yard waste without stickers.