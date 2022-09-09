Crown recognizes employees for 25 years of service

NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 86 employees who have achieved 25 years of service in 2022. Employees recognized this year span 29 Crown sales and service locations, manufacturing facilities and corporate operations across 14 states. Since 1970, more than 2000 employees have achieved this milestone. While some who reach the milestone have since retired, more than half are continuing their career with the company.

“Our new inductees, along with the thousands of employees who have also achieved this milestone, are a prime example of Crown’s dedication to creating an environment where employees continuously learn, grow and have opportunities for a long-term career with our company,” explains Daniel Iuston, Crown vice president and chief human resources officer. “Crown appreciates their dedication to the company for over 25 years and we are pleased to recognize the contributions all Crown employees make throughout their career with our company.”

Like the thousands of U.S.-based employees who have achieved 25 years of service with the company, these 86 employees from around the country are recognized with a commemorative brick engraved with their name and added to a memorial pathway located at Lock One Park in New Bremen, the location of Crown’s global headquarters.

Crown continues to attract new employees interested in creating their own legacy with the company. Opportunities in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, sales and service are among the hundreds that are available at locations throughout the United States. Interested applicants can visit crown.jobs to learn more about the company and its available opportunities, plus create a profile to submit an application or receive notifications as new opportunities become available.