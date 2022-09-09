Pedestrian struck and killed on State Route 49

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2005 Volvo S40 driven by Jasper Angle, 20, of Arcanum was traveling southeast on State Route 49 near Jaysville St Johns Road. A pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway from a private drive and was struck by Angle. The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Angle and his juvenile passenger were treated and released at the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian is not being released at this time due to family notification.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office