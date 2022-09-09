Trojans beat Dixie in boys’ golf match

Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — In a rescheduled match on Sept. 7, Arcanum boys’ golf defeated Dixie High School 163-181.

Playing at Beechwood Golf Course, Will Brubaker led the team with a 35. Graham Brubaker was close behind with a 38. Aiden Psczulkoski shot a 43. All three scores were the top scores in the match. RJ Brothers rounded out the scoring with a 47.

John Trittschuh shot a 48 and Nate Kessler shot a 51.

For Dixie, three players led with a 45. Luke Miller, Dillon Phillips and Kaiden Hypes all shot a 45. Trevor Huffman rounded out their scoring with a 46.

The Trojans will participate in the Jet Invite on Sept. 10 and be right back at Beechwood.

