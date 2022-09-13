Ansonia and Arcanum place first in cheer and dance competition

Drew Terhall

ANSONIA — Ansonia High School hosted its fifth annual Ansonia Spirit Explosion Cheer and Dance competition on Sept. 11.

The competition featured athletes from high school all the way down to youth clubs. Cheerleaders and dancers took the mat in many different divisions and age groups.

In the high school cheer division, Greenville took second with Ansonia taking third. Arcanum finished fifth in the division.

Arcanum would see their junior high cheer team take first in their division. Greenville Middle School took second in the junior high cheer division.

In the youth cheer division, the Ansonia Tiger Cubs took first while Darke Co. Elite took third.

There was also a game day division for all of the sideline cheer teams. Tri-Village won first place with Arcanum finishing in third.

The competition moved on to the dance divisions.

The youth dance division saw the programs from Darke County finish in the middle. Darke Co. Elite finished second with Ansonia Tigers Cubs finishing third and Arcanum Youth finishing in fourth.

It was a two school division for the junior high dance division. Arcanum beat out Ansonia for first place.

In the high school dance division, Ansonia Hip Hop finished in first place with Ansonia Pom finishing in second. Franklin Monroe placed fourth in the division.

There were two more awards given out for the competition. Josi Weiss won the youth cheer individual award. Ansonia Hip Hop was named the grand champion of the event.

