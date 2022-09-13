Jones sentenced for sexual misconduct with a minor

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvcoate.com

GREENVILLE — The state added an additional two charges to Baker’s indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to the new three count indictment in court on Monday. Baker is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming who had been missing since Aug. 7. The body of Corey Fleming was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township, Darke County, on Aug. 20.

Baker, originally being held on a one count indictment or tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, is now being held and tried on a three count indictment. Count two is an unclassified case titled murder, and count three is abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree.

Count one holds up to three years in prison and a $10,000, all of which is not mandatory. Count two could result in 15 years to life and up to a $20,000 fine, and count three holds a year incarceration and a $,2500 fine. Baker taxes a combined total of zero to life, plus four years in prison and anywhere from zero to $32,500 in fines.

During his arraignment, Baker entered a not guilty plea and the court will appoint him a lawyer. His bond was set at $150,000, and if Baker is able to post bond, he will be subjected to wearing a house arrest bracelet. The pretrial date is set for Oct. 13.

Justin E. Ramey, 30, of Greenville, admitted to violating the terms of his supervision for two counts he originally pleaded guilty to on Aug. 1. At the time of the original sentencing, Ramey pleaded guilty to count one of aggravated trafficking of meth, a felony of the third degree, and count two of trafficking, a felony of the third degree was dismissed.

Ramey rambled on to the court trying to explain why his probation violation was a misunderstanding regardless of the fact brought forth by the state and his parole officer. Ramey said he just wants to be put into treatment to get better on his own. Judge Hein ended up stopping Ramey and gave him his own two cents.

“Here’s the editorial comment,” Judge Hein said. “I’m trying to give you the opportunity to do what you think you need to do to stay sober, and then all I get is what sounds like is a lot of different stories and explanations. None of which seem to make sense.”

Judge Hein sentenced Ramey to the MonDay program, a four to six month program in a residential treatment center where he is not allowed to leave.

“If in fact that is what you need, you will do just fine, and if that’s not what you need, then I’ll see you again and just go with the soon to be inevitable prison sentence,” Judge Hein said.

If Ramey fails to comply with the MonDay program he could face up to three years plus any jail time credit with optional post release supervision for up to two years.

“Do yourself a favor and don’t get kicked out of MonDay,” Judge Hein said.

Matthew J. Hall, 35, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to count one of a two count incitement. Count one was aggravated possession of meth, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two, possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree was dismissed.

He faced a maximum of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which were not mandatory and an optional community supervision. Hall is currently on supervision for another case, so his sentence for this case could be added on top of the charges he could face from the other case.

Judge Hein sentenced Hall to up to 60 months of community supervision, and failure to comply could lead up to 12 months incarceration to be served concurrently with the possible penalties from the other case.

Keaston J. Jones, 24, from Union City, IN., was sentenced to nine months in prison for three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor or corruption of a minor, all felonies of the fourth degree.

The way the court understood the facts was, Jones had relations with the babysitter after his wife and him had a falling out. Jones also has a pending trial in Randolph County and has violated his protection order.

“Adults are supposed to protect children. Fifteen-year olds are still children,” Judge Hein said.

Despite being a lower level case with a fourth degree felony, Judge Hein deemed the case as serious in nature stating, “This is a big deal.” Judge Hein sentenced Jones to nine months in prison, and he will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years. He was reprimanded and taken into custody immediately following the court proceeding.

Ralph M. Turner, of Sidney, entered a guilty plea to possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He is currently serving a sentence at the Shelby County Jail. Turner apologized to the court for “wasting their time,” as he isn’t a resident of Darke County.

“I apologize. I was just passing through you all’s county, and I got pulled over. I am just sorry for doing it,” Turner said.

Judge Hein sentenced Turner to 60 days concurrent with the Shelby County sentence, as he is not a resident and deemed 60 days as more than enough for the conduct in the county.

