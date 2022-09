NORTH STAR — The produce stand located on the corner of St. Rt. 705 and U.S. Rt. 127 in North Star, Ohio – St. Maria’s Community Farm will be closing for the season on Sept. 17.

All proceeds and leftover produce each Saturday were given to St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton which feeds approximately 1,000 meals a day to those less fortunate.

Thank you to all who made this produce stand possible.