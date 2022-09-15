MV-MVCTC FFA hosts 53rd snnual Fall Fair

UNION CITY — This year, the Mississinawa Valley – MVCTC FFA chapter will be having its 53rd annual Fall Fair on Oct. 6.

The Fall Fair dinner includes deliciously cooked chicken or ham, applesauce, a roll, a baked potato, Mrs. Wick’s pie, and the famous orange drink. All of the members work really hard to prepare this amazing meal. They are charging $10 a meal.

All day, they have members cooking chicken on the grill as well as washing and cooking potatoes, and getting everything ready for all of their customers. Ask any MV FFA member about purchasing a ticket for a meal, or getting your business an ad in their Fall Fair book. Their awesome members sell around 1,800 tickets every year. You can come get your meal from 4:30-7 p.m.

Dine in their cafeteria, or go through the drive through and eat at home. After picking up your food, stop by the ag shop to check out all of the members’ exhibits. There’s crops, woodworking projects, grains, canned goods, baked goods, flower arrangements, and more. You can check out the elementary kids pumpkin projects as well.

Come and check out everything the members have worked hard on. Once again, feel free to contact any member or call (937)-968-4464 ext 2479 to get a meal or purchase an ad in their book.