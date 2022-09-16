33rd annual United Way outing raises $21,000

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Sept. 12, the Darke County United Way held its 33rd annual Golf Outing. The staff and board of directors are excited to announce the outing raised $21,452.13 with all proceeds going to the 24 non-profit programs of the United Way for the 2023 campaign. The United Way thanks the 27 teams that golfed and the generous sponsors who made this event possible.

The United Way was honored to have Whirlpool as the grand sponsor for this outing which was held at Stillwater Golf Course. United Way was also very thankful to have the following co-sponsors helping make this event a success from the start including The Andersons Marathon, Ayden Healthcare, BASF, Berkshire Hathaway – Shaun Hayes, BRC, Bruns Realty, Edison State Community College, Edward Jones, EverHeart Hospice, Family Health, Flory Landscaping, Fry & Company, CPAs, GNB Banking Centers, Greenville Federal, Hittle Buick GMC, Jafe Decorating, Jordan Insurance, KTL Performance Mortgage, McCrate, DeLaet & Co., Midmark Corporation, MJS Plastics, Inc., Park National Bank, Production Paint Finishers, SISCO, Spirit Medical Transport, The Farmer’s State Bank, Village Green Health Campus, VPP Industries, Wayne Builders & Supply, Wayne HealthCare, Western Ohio Dental Medicine- Ron Dean, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

The United Way also had 59 tee sponsors and would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their generous support including the following tee sponsors: American Title Resources, Ansonia Lumber Company, Arcon Builders, LTD, Attorneys Brand, Cox, and Horner, Ault Henderson & Lewis CPAs, Beanz Buttercream Bakery & Eatery, Bolyard Heating & Cooling, Inc., Boring, Richard & Associates LLC, Brookdale Greenville, Brumbaugh Construction, Bruns Animal Clinic, Classic Carriers Inc., Coblentz Agency, Comprehensive Health Network, Doss Business Systems, Dr. Stephen Stentzel, DDS, Dynes & Dynes, LLC, Eikenberry’s, Financial Achievement Services, Flaig Lumber Company, Fullenkamp’s Frenchtown Trailer Sales, Garbig, Schmidt & Pohlman LLC, G&G Floor Fashions, GMT Roofing, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Hanes Law Group, LTD, Hansbarger’s Home Solutions, Klingshirn & Sons, Koenig, Kremer Roofing, Law Office of Rudnick, Hosek & Pendl LTD, Leis Realty – Darren Leis, Littman-Thomas Agency, Loudy Office Machines, Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Mercer Savings Bank, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Mote & Associates, Pepcon Concrete, Phelan Insurance Agency, Prenger Financial – Scott Garrison, Prosperity Promotions, Randall E. Breaden, LLC, RB Cox Insurance, Rest Haven, Sitebound Supply Co., Sloopy’s, Spencer Landscaping, State Farm – Jim Gable, Steve Willman – Greenville City Mayor, Teaford’s, The Sneed’s, The Whistle Stop, The Winery at Versailles, Tribute Funeral Homes, Troutwine Auto Sales, TXI, Versailles Savings & Loan, and Williamson Insurance.

The golf outing was played as a scramble. This event was a great time with fun competitions such as a putting contest and two holes with prizes to win, including a car from Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln and a hole with $10,000 from Farmers State Bank. Unfortunately, there were no hole-in-ones during the outing.

The big winners of the day including First Place Gross- Edison State’s team of Bruce McKenzie, Chris Spradlin, Chad Beanblossom, and Rick Hanes. First Place Net- Special Olympics’ team of Robert Staver, Randy Mullens, Nick Meade, and Albert Fleckenstein. Second Place Gross- Leis Realty’s team of Darren Leis, Dan Edwards, Ben Edwards, and Chad Henry. Second Place Net- EverHeart Hospice’s team of Kelley Hall, Sarah Depoy, Edward Hosbach, and Jeremy Bailey. The board of directors and staff at United Way would like to once again thank all of our golfers, donors, and sponsors for making our 33rd year of golf a wonderful celebration. This outing over the past 33 years has brought in close to a half million dollars and has helped serve over 20,000 residents each year in the community. Thank you for LIVING UNITED in Darke County!