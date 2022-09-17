Edison State dean’s list

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognizes 115 students for excellence in academics on the Summer 2022 Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local students named to the list are as follows:
Ansonia: Tracie Hull, Dane Wentworth
Arcanum: Christina Crawford, Tegan Jones, and Ashton Paul
Bradford: Seth Furbee
Greenville: Gabrielle Balcom, Bailey Bennett, Hunter Bradburn, Adam Duncan, Gregory Fourman, Matthew Ganiron, Adam Kermeen, Christyana Roberts, Jeffrey Sides, Riley Slade, Marissa Stump, and Aj Waymire
New Madison: Ty Linkous
Palestine: Micah Ayette
Pitsburg: Tristen Collins
Union City: Kol Garber