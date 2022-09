Greenville Maid-Rite Sportsmanship Winners week of Sept. 5

Here are the Maid-Rite Sportsmanship winners from Greenville athletics:

Week of Sept. 5, 2022:

JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Clair Rammel

7TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Grant Willman

8TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Jack Laux

JR. HIGH VOLLEYBALL – Caleigh Stebbins

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADING – Jordyn Lopez

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL – Elise Fugett

GIRLS SOCCER – Kaelyn Gump

BOYS SOCCER – Ryan Burrowes

GIRLS TENNIS – Sadie Lance

GIRLS GOLF – Leah Curtis

BOYS GOLF – Bryce Blumenstock

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY – Libby Harter

VARSITY FOOTBALL – Brenden Harper

RESERVE FOOTBALL – Jacob Fultz

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL – Laine Flora

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING – Isabella Smith