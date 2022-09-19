Versailles sweeps third straight opponent; defeats Troy at home

Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — The Versailles’ High School volleyball team picked up where they left off. The Lady Tigers swept their third straight opponent on Sept. 17, this time against Troy High School. They swept Fort Recovery and Parkway in their last two matches.

Troy hung around in each set. Versailles was trying out different things during the match and still came away with a sweep.

“We were trying some new things and what not, so we lost a few points here and there. They were scrappy. They kept the ball up a couple of times and were able to fight back,” head coach Liz McNeilan said. “Our goal was to score in chunks today. I thought we did that well.”

Versailles never trailed during the match. They jumped out to a sizeable lead at the beginning of each set and kept it.

A lot of it had to do with the offense. As a team, Versailles had 45 kills. Kirsten Bomholt had 25 kills herself. Bomholt only had four attacking errors on 46 attack attempts. In the third set, Bomholt had 10 kills.

Hailey Porter and Tori Tyo both were second on the team in kills with six each.

It was the passing that helped lead the offensive charge. Brynn Briscoe had 38 assists in the match. The team was able to move the ball around effectively.

McNeilan gave credit to her defense for having her team play a great, complimentary game. She said it all starts with the back line. If they don’t do their job, the front line can’t do their thing and get the kills. So far, the defense has been doing their job and more.

“I think they’re (defense) coming up big right now. They’re executing, they’re dialed in and ready to compete. They’re having a lot of fun,” McNeilan said.

It’s easy to tell that the Tigers are hitting on all cylinders right now. With three straight sweeps, they have been a force to be reckoned with.

The Lady Tigers are now 9-2 on the season. They will have a chance to maintain this momentum with a conference game against Minster on Sept. 20.

