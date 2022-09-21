DAR recognized for accomplishments

GREENVILLE — Members of the Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution were recently recognized for their accomplishments in 2021. The chapter received State, East Central Division, and National recognition. Fort GreeneVille Chapter Regent Penny Weaver reported the following:

* DAR Service for Veterans Committee: Fort GreeneVille Chapter, National Second Place for State of Ohio East Central Division Wreath Across America Sponsorships

* National Defense Committee: Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Ohio East Central Division for Outstanding National Defense Program-Darke County Revolutionary War Patriot Tour

* America 250! Committee: Debbie Nisonger, Ohio East Central Division for Patriot Post-Excellence in Reporting

* American 250! Committee: Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Ohio East Central Division for Outstanding Patriot Grave Commemorative Tour on YouTube

* DAR Project Patriot Committee: Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Ohio for Outstanding Service and Support

* American Indians Committee: Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Ohio East Central Division for Celebration of 225th Anniversary of the Treaty of GreeneVille

* Womens Issues Committee: Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Ohio East Central Division for Outstanding Programs 2021

* Membership Committee: Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Ohio for Luminary Challenge Shimmer Level

* NSDAR Award Citation: Fort GreeneVille Chapter for outstanding accomplishments in attaining Chapter Achievement Award Level 1 in 2021