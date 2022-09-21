WOAC wraps up regular season

By Drew Terhall

DARKE — It was a busy day on Sept. 20 as the WOAC golf teams finished up their regular season matches before the WOAC tournament.

Ansonia High School boys’ golf took on Bradford at Stillwater Valley Golf Club to wrap up the season. The Tigers won a close one against the Railroaders, 201-204.

Devin McKenna shot a 47 to lead the team. Garrett Brown and Owen Lock both shot a 49. Byron Young rounded out the scoring with a 56. Will Kammer and Maverick Sanders both shot a 57. Darby Gilland had a 63.

Mississinawa Valley took on Botkins on the road at Shelby Oaks Golf Course. The Blackhawks lost 167-201.

For the WOAC girls’ teams, Arcanum traveled to White Springs Golf Club and defeated Ansonia 217-242.

Zoe Monnin led the Lady Trojans with a 51. Brooke Anderson had a 53. Kaylee Flatter and Belle Harleman shot a 56 and 57 respectively. To round out the team, Emma Rogers and Kylie Grieshop both had a 58.

For Ansonia, Makayla Stachler led the match with a personal best score of 45. Marissa Shook shot a 55. Zoey Elson had a 66 and Macy Sink had a 76.

Up next for everyone is the WOAC tournament on Sept. 22. All of the teams will be in Richmond at the Elks Lodge to compete in the tournament.

