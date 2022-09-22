Lady Tigers’ golf lose on the road to Troy

By Drew Terhall

TROY — Versailles’ girls golf dropped their second match of the season against Troy High School in a non-conference match up at Miami Shores Golf Course on Sept. 20.

The Lady Tigers lost 184-199 against the MVL team.

Ella Porter led the team and was the co-medalist of the match with a 40. Emma Garrison had a 49. Lauren Wietholter and Lauren Jay had a 53 and 57 respectively. Gabby Dues shot a 62 and Kara Milligan shot a 63.

For the Lady Trojans, Elise Hempker was the other golfer to shoot a 40. Astha Patel had a 46. Faith Overholser had a 48 and Cate Rehmert had a 50. Also playing for Troy, Emma Honeycutt scored a 51 and Savannah Sharrett scored a 62.

The loss did not affect Versailles’ chances at a MAC title. They will need a tournament win to claim the MAC championship on Sept. 24 at Arrowhead Golf Course.

