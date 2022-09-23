Versailles couldn’t stop the run; lose to Marion Local 27-7

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School football fought until the end, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard often to lose 27-7 to Marion Local High School.

Head coach Ryan Jones said his team practiced well this week, some of the best this year. They just couldn’t make enough plays to separate themselves from Marion Local.

“We moved the ball pretty well in the first half. We had a couple of opportunities that we missed. In a close, the margins are very tight and small. A lot of credit to the Flyers,” Jones said.

Both teams scored on their first possession. The Flyers drove down and scored on a four-yard touchdown by Kyle Otte.

Versailles responded with a Michael Osborne to Connor Stonebraker nine-yard touchdown pass. Joel Gehret helped moved the chains a few times on the ground and in the screen game. His physical running style helped him gain the needed extra yards.

Both teams ate up the clock and committed turnovers in the first half. Marion Local had a fumble and Versailles had two interceptions.

The running game got Marion Local going. They were able to drive down the field and score on a one-yard touchdown by Darren Meier. By the time the Flyers scored, there was 1:42 left in the third quarter. They led 13-7 after a failed two-point conversion.

Jones said the many options Marion Local had in the running game was a challenge to his team. They held them in check in the first half, but couldn’t get the timely stops needed to get the defense off the field.

Versailles went three and out after they gave up the Flyers score. With the whole fourth quarter ahead of them, Marion Local ran the clock until 1:52 left in the fourth quarter to score a 16-yard rushing touchdown by Otte. They led 30-7.

Versailles moved the ball down the field after Osborne took a screen pass 36 yards to the Marion Local 28-yard line. Stonebraker threw an interception and the Flyers scored on a 68-yard Otte touchdown run to put the game out of reach.

The Tigers just couldn’t get the Marion Local offense off the field. They let the Flyers drive down the field and take time off the clock. The Versailles offense made some plays, but they couldn’t finish to put enough points on the board.

Versailles will host Anna next week. It will be an opportunity for the team to bounce back from this game and get the offense back on track.

“Our guys will bounce back. Anytime you lose a tight one, in front of the home crowd, it’s tough. I know those guys will come back Monday ready to go and prepare for the next week against Anna,” Jones said.

