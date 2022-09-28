Arcanum and two golfers advance to golf district tournament

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The southwest sectional tournament for Division III boys golf took place at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sept. 27.

A majority of the Darke County teams competed to earn a spot in the district tournament. The top four teams advance while the top four individual golfers that didn’t qualify on a team advanced as well.

Arcanum High School took first in the tournament and will advance to the districts. They shot a 351 as a team.

Will and Graham Brubaker both shot an 83. The score was tied for the second best in the event. Adien Psczulkoski shot an 89 and RJ Brothers shot a 96 to round out the team scoring. John Trittschuh shot a 109.

Newton, National Trail and Covington were the other three teams to advance to districts.

For the individual qualifiers, Aron Hunt from Mississinawa Valley shot an 83 and was the first individual to qualify for the district tournament. Brayden Cable from Franklin Monroe shot an 85 and was the third qualifier.

Levi Pahl from Tri-County North and Kason Spears from Southeastern also advanced to districts.

The rest of the Darke County teams finished seventh through 12th. Versailles shot a 378 and finished seventh while Mississinawa Valley shot a 382 and finished eighth.

In order, Franklin Monroe was ninth with a 386; Tri-Village was 10th with a 410; Bradford was 11th with a 431 and Ansonia was 12th with a 432.

The district tournament will be held on Oct. 3 at Heatherwoode Golf Course in Springboro. In the districts, the top two team scores and the top two individual scores advance to the state tournament.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]