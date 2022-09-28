Darke county big winners at Tri-Village Patriot Invitational

By Drew Terhall

NEW MADISON — It was a busy day at Tri-Village High School as they hosted the Patriot Invitational on Sept. 27. The mid-week cross country meet featured 10+ schools with a majority of the schools being from around Darke County.

The event started with the junior high girls. Franklin Monroe took first place as a team and had three runners in the top ten. Stella Fugate finished third with a time of 14:31.2. Mia Brookey finished fifth with a time of 14:34.4 and Hannah Wolfe finished sixth with a time of 14:34.5.

Greenville finished fourth as a team and had two runners in the top ten. Clair Rammel finished fourth with a time of 14:34.3. Samantha Elam finished seventh with a time of 14:37.3.

From Bradford, Savannah Beachler rounded out the top ten as she placed 10th with a time of 14:57.4. Just behind her finishing in 11th was Ella Warren from Arcanum. She finished with a time of 15 minutes flat. Arcanum finished in fifth place as a team.

Darke County runners finished 15th – 20th. Addy Pippenger from Tri-Village finished 15th with a time of 15:22.1. London Reichert followed with a time of 15:24.7 from Ansonia. Tenlee Woodbury from Mississinawa Valley finished 17th with a time of 15:29.3. Brynn Byers from Arcanum was close behind with a time of 15:30.7. Sydney Baker from Franklin Monroe was 19th with a time of 15:33.2 and Natalie Wood finished 20th with a time of 15:36 for Bradford.

The junior high boys went up after. Bennett Lehman from Ansonia finished first with a time of 11:55.1. Dash Thacker from Arcanum was second with a time of 12:33.8. Hayden Burns from Greenville finished fourth with a time of 13:04.2 and Vail Cox from Franklin Monroe finished fifth with a time of 13:06.1.

Fellow Jet Eddie Heck finished seventh with a time of 13:18.7. From Bradford, Kyree Roberts finished ninth with a time of 13:34.7. From Tri-Village, Blackford Nolan finished 30th with a time of 14:52.5.

Greenville took first as a team in the junior high boys division. Franklin Monroe finished third.

The high school runners went up to start the second half of the event. The girls led off as the top six runners came from Darke County schools.

From Mississinawa Valley, Taylee Woodbury finished first with a time of 20:24.6. From Arcanum, Brooklyn Miras finished second with a time of 20:35.8. Tessa Fine from Greenville finished third with a time of 20:41.6. Lady Trojan Arianne Garrison finished fourth with a time of 20:43.8. Olivia Creager from Ansonia finished fifth with a time of 21:49.9. Kylee Freeman from Arcanum rounded out the top six with a time of 21:55.7.

Also finishing in the top 10, Greenville’s Megan Lind and Jadyn Norris finished eighth and 10th, respectively. Harley Hanes from Mississinawa Valley finished ninth.

From Franklin Monroe, Zoe Brookey finished 12th with a time of 23:14.2. Right behind her was Megan Wood from Bradford with a time of 23:16.7.

Arcanum finished first as a team with Greenville coming in second and Mississinawa Valley coming in third. Franklin Monroe finished fifth and Bradford finished sixth.

The high school boys ended the event.

Matthew Lee from Ansonia finished second with a time of 17:36.5. Trey Rammel from Greenville finished fourth with a time of 17:46.3 as Owen Canan from Bradford finished fifth with a time of 18:01.

Jacob Rice from Arcanum finished seventh with a time of 18:13.6. Noah Stevens from Greenville finished ninth with a time of 18:20.9.

Parker Patrick from Franklin Monroe finished 24th with a time of 19:25.6. Daniel Hartzell from Mississinawa Valley finished 37th with a time of 20:04.3. Brennen Fellers and Aden McConochie finished 39th and 40th respectively for Tri-Village. Fellers ran a 20:09.2 and McConochie ran a 20:18.

The teams will go their separate ways for their next meet on Oct. 1. There’s only a couple of weeks left before the teams head to their conference meet on Oct. 15.

