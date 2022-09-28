Greenville ends season with loss to Tri-Village

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School girls’ golf fell to Tri-Village High School, 185-200, in their last match at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

In their final match at Turtle Creek, seniors Kenna Jenkinson shot a 38 and Lexi Slade shot a 50. Vera Cox had a 55 and Sofia Chrisman had a 57. To round out the team, Taylor Trissel had a 58; Leah Curtis had a 66 and Callee Moore had a 67.

“Kenna has played well all four years. Lexi has played all four years. She improved greatly this year after working on her game all summer. Kenna and Lexi have been good role models for the younger team members. They both will be missed next year,” Greenville head coach Tracy Haines said.

Tri-Village was led by Alyssa Begoon with a 42. Sage Waters had a a 47. Reagan Brewer and Taylor Begoon both scored a 48. Ashlyn Fleagle had a 61 and Macey Shetler had a 66.

Tri-Village will move on to postseason play while 10-0 on the season.

Greenville finished the season 8-3 overall with a 5-1 conference record. They will turn their attention to the MVL tournament on Sept. 29 at Locust Hills Golf Club.

